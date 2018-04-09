Portrait Gallery Perfect

These ladies look like interesting people, but you will have to come into my imagination to meet them. Until then, just take a look at their portraits.
Clay tiles, Velvet underglazes on handmade tiles, various sizes, fired at cone 06, January, 2018.
I love these folks! Keep them coming.
Thank you. They continue to appear, it seems, no matter what medium (I welcome them each and every one!)
I enjoy seeing them, too. They get better and better.
You have a fun little community of people in your imagination.
They don’t stop coming (I am not sorry about that!) and what a lot of fun it is to see them appear, because I never know what will end up when I start out to do a portrait or people image. Kind of funny because for a long time I would’t even include people in my landscapes or cityscapes.