The postcards were painted in acrylics and then had a little more done to them to finish things up. Acrylics, India ink. July 2017. Acrylics, ink, crayon. September 2017.
Nicely done, postcards and trading cards sizes are such a good way to make art.
I am really drawn to that first face. I love the range of mark-making in it but I also find it carries echoes of Moai and Olmec statues. At least for me.
Thank you. Yes, and they don’t take up a lot of room or require you to figure out what to do with them when they are done!