Somehow Summer 3 Replies I think this person looks like she is outside on a hot day. Artist trading card, 12/2017.
I see a cold day, her other hand holding her glove.(K)
I think I may be hoping too hard for warm weather. I look at this one again and I can see it as you do, as well as a warm weather scene. I like that she has at least taken off her glove, in your interpretation.
I love that red-violet colour of the torso against the blue background. It speaks to me of cold turning into warmth but that may just be because of our current climate. And of course I love the spatter!