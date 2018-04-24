Portraits of Tiny People

Recent tiny paintings. They are the size of artist trading cards, 3.5″ x 2.5″, and are done in acrylics and India ink on Claybord.
For the Art Diary reference, look here.
These are fun. You’ve created quite the crowd. I always like your ink marks on top of the paint.
They’re great Claudia… !
Thank you. This is fun because there is no outcome I am striving for, just look for what is there and then draw around it. There is so much relaxation in doing the painting phase, too, for the same reason.
Thank you!
Nice crowd!!
I like the cat, too.
More and more coming to visit every day, too. I hope they are quiet.!
Thank you. There must always be a cat somewhere around, it seems, in my art world. Like here in the real world.
Yes, cats definitely rule.
I like the little people!!