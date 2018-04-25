Into the Pale

Both of these postcards rely on pale hues and quiet tones to make their point. Though there is that red face…
Mail art postcards, acrylics, collage, ink,
I love the “collision” that occurs in both pieces, between media in the latter and between the pale shades of white and that insistent red head in the former.
Thank you. I think there always needs to be something to contrast in order to show the order of things, not that I consciously try to do this, but it seems to be the way I think. Although sometimes the absence of contrast is a contrast in itself (this is just not a way I seem to go too often, interesting to think about that, too).
Emerging from the fog…it does bring to mind the color red, that sudden clear vision. (K)
I’m wondering what the girl at the bottom is thinking…I hoping it is, “I don’t need all of that stuff, keep walking.”