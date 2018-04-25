Into the Pale

4 Replies

Both of these postcards rely on pale hues and quiet tones to make their point. Though there is that red face…

Mail art postcards, acrylics, collage, ink,

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Into the Pale

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the “collision” that occurs in both pieces, between media in the latter and between the pale shades of white and that insistent red head in the former.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think there always needs to be something to contrast in order to show the order of things, not that I consciously try to do this, but it seems to be the way I think. Although sometimes the absence of contrast is a contrast in itself (this is just not a way I seem to go too often, interesting to think about that, too).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s