We Need Our Electronic Friends

These people (because in the one case the computer you see is just waiting for its person to come back) – these people are fast friends with their electronics.
I’m not criticizing. I like my phone and computer too. If I stop and think about it, in a lot of ways, I’m living in the Star Trek world I saw on TV 50 years ago. Incredible.
Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles, January, 2018, fired at cone 06. I did these tiles from photos I took around town (with some imagination added in, in some cases).
What will happen 50 years from now? These folks look very engrossed…
They do take up a lot of space, both mental and physical. (K)