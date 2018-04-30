We Need Our Electronic Friends

These people (because in the one case the computer you see is just waiting for its person to come back) – these people are fast friends with their electronics.

I’m not criticizing. I like my phone and computer too. If I stop and think about it, in a lot of ways, I’m living in the Star Trek world I saw on TV 50 years ago. Incredible.

Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles, January, 2018, fired at cone 06. I did these tiles from photos I took around town (with some imagination added in, in some cases).

Advertisements