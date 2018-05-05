Regal Women

6 Replies

Clay tiles, January, 2018. 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terra cotta clay tiles.

Clay tiles white-faced ladies 4x4 1-18001

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Regal Women

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    At first glance, I thought these were four Queens for playing cards. They have a connection between them but are different so clearly suggested to me a suit of cards.

  5. Sharon Mann

    Haha, this gals are great. I like the one on top left….her big orange rollers remind me of high school and trying to straighten my hair with the big rollers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s