Regal Women 6 Replies Clay tiles, January, 2018. 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially-made terra cotta clay tiles.
These are awesome! I just love these ladies.
Thank you – I was inspired to make them by the face cards I did for Sharon Mann’s and my playing card project.
At first glance, I thought these were four Queens for playing cards. They have a connection between them but are different so clearly suggested to me a suit of cards.
And now I’m just seeing your reply above about being inspired by your playing card project. How funny.
Haha, this gals are great. I like the one on top left….her big orange rollers remind me of high school and trying to straighten my hair with the big rollers.
Hair rollers and hair nets! but like crowns, yes. (K)