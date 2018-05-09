In the Rain

These tiles commemorate rain and suburbia, all in one.

Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles,
fired at cone 06, January 2018.

 

5 thoughts on “In the Rain

  1. Sharon Mann

    Fun, i like the faces in the clouds…sometimes I see those. They also remind me of the dentist, when you are staring at the ceiling while getting our teeth cleaned. I always see face shapes looking back at me.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Next time it is raining, look up and shout, bet you will get an answer. To something! I really like clouds and I have always found them friendly – feeling, or at least sociable, even when they are storm clouds.

