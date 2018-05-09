In the Rain

These tiles commemorate rain and suburbia, all in one.
Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles,
fired at cone 06, January 2018.
Fun, i like the faces in the clouds…sometimes I see those. They also remind me of the dentist, when you are staring at the ceiling while getting our teeth cleaned. I always see face shapes looking back at me.
Now I have to laugh, because I keep my eyes tight shut at the dentist’s. !!!
Haha!
Clouds of people! They do talk sometimes. (K)
Next time it is raining, look up and shout, bet you will get an answer. To something! I really like clouds and I have always found them friendly – feeling, or at least sociable, even when they are storm clouds.