Just Kind of Hanging Back and Waiting

This ATC came about in its own way. The lenses of the glasses were actually two dots of ink on gray paper. I drew the face around them, but…there was not enough gray paper.
Where is the rest of this guy? Does it matter? He looks pretty satisfied.
Artist trading card, November 2017.
He looks as though he is peeking through the hole in the paper…curious fellow.
He rubbed some fog off the glass to look in (or out as the case may be) (K)
I like the intrigue of this piece. The face with glasses peeking through all the text paper makes me think of the figure as a spy who is keeping watch through the facade of a newspaper.