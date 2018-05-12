Odd Foursome 5 Replies Need I say more? Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles, January, 2018. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I’m interested in the stretched arm with upturned hands in each. Ready for prayer? Greeting? Beckoning? That’s a cool little visual echo creating a rhythm between the group.
At first I did it because there was space there for the arm! but after the first one, I kind of thought it looked like bestowing a blessing or else royal favor, I liked it.
Haha, I love these characters. I like that they are all greeting each other.
Attending a convention? of odd little guys with colorful heads???!!!
haha, that would be funny