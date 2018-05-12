Odd Foursome

Need I say more?

Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles, January, 2018.

Clay tiles people with their arms extended 1-17 4x4002

5 thoughts on “Odd Foursome

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I’m interested in the stretched arm with upturned hands in each. Ready for prayer? Greeting? Beckoning? That’s a cool little visual echo creating a rhythm between the group.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    At first I did it because there was space there for the arm! but after the first one, I kind of thought it looked like bestowing a blessing or else royal favor, I liked it.

