Watery Environs

One person is in hot water. The other is trying to stay dry. Yes?

Clay tiles, 4″ x 4″, Velvet underglazes on commercially made terracotta tiles, January, 2018.

 

 

Watery Environs

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the look of contentment on the showering figure’s face. The first tile I interpret as someone surviving a disaster, safely ensconced in a life raft.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think the shower person is a reflection of my own feelings – when I need a pick me up, I take a shower. And that person in the raft, they will be fine, I think, that fish is going to help them find the way home. That’s my read, anyway!

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think over a time, every artist or writer creates a world, all their own, like no one else’s, and words and art let others into it. I like that idea and the feeling that art/writing connect us in this way, in a world where sometimes it is very easy to feel alone.

