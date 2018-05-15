Seen on the Street

I did these tiles from photos taken in Philadelphia, PA, at various times. The scenes are more or less faithful to the original, as I saw fit!

Clay tiles, Velvet underglazes fired at cone 06, January, 2018.

 

 

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    I had a photo of car and bus at night, in Philadelphia. Kind of scary looking. I made the tile with no people in it and it just looked – too grim. Added the people and the whole atmosphere cleared up!

