Seen on the Street

I did these tiles from photos taken in Philadelphia, PA, at various times. The scenes are more or less faithful to the original, as I saw fit!
Clay tiles, Velvet underglazes fired at cone 06, January, 2018.
I love the people in the car and bus…I’m laughing.
I had a photo of car and bus at night, in Philadelphia. Kind of scary looking. I made the tile with no people in it and it just looked – too grim. Added the people and the whole atmosphere cleared up!