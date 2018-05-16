Ink Blot to Bird

I had some paper with ink blots on it, left over from another project in which I used this paper to soak up extra ink on the drawing I was doing.

I saw birds. So I gave them an environment on a post card. That’s the story!

These were made in March 2018.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    They do indeed look like sweet little birds. I like the visual texture in their feathers from the blotted ink. I love that you don’t let anything go to waste.

