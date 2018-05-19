Recent Clay Work #1 From May 2018

I’m going to show the latest load of clay items I did in this month – I’ll start here with these clay tiles, white or terracotta clay, @ 2″ x 2″, colored in Velvet underglazes, fired at cone 06.

    I sell them with blank backs so as not to restrict their use- people mention magnets, pins, set them in a frame, group them, or just for keepsakes. I’ve learned it’s better not to define them. You can easily glue a magnet to the back.

