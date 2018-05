More clay work from May 2018. Here are face tiles, people tiles, and clay “rocks”. Done in terracotta or white clay, colored with Velvet underglaze, and fired at cone 06.

Most likely these will be art giveaways (where I leave art out in the world for others to pick up). The tiles are rolled thinner than usual (they were scraps from other projects). And the clay rocks, well, they just beg to be scattered around.

