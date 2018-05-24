Intense Colors

 These paintings were made in March, 2018. They are done in acrylics on 6″ x 6″ commercially-prepared gessoed boards.

I like their intense colors and simple shapes.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I’m most drawn to the final piece. I really like the contrast between hot and cold colours in that one and between the lines and curves. It’s a really pleasing composition.

  2. agnesashe

    Oh I do love some intense colour. I think the top one is an interesting and captivating combination. I am in the process of painting my front room in that rich, verdigris green of the top image. 😎

  3. tierneycreates

    I cannot begin to tell you how much I love orange, especially deep rich orange – it is my favorite intense color. I do not have much of it in my home decor but I love using it in art quilts. Your art is wonderful as always – great paintings!

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I am really happy with it too. For just what you said. It seems to be in good balance, color and form – I feel like that doesn’t happen that often.

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I will say that orange has never been a favorite of mine until pretty recently and now, I don’t know what I was thinking – I can’t do without it. It goes a long way and can be an accent or can take the main part, either way. Also how many colors it enhances, in combination.

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, I am so happy you like what you are seeing. I really enjoy doing all kinds of things in art but they all include a lot of color!

