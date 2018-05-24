These paintings were made in March, 2018. They are done in acrylics on 6″ x 6″ commercially-prepared gessoed boards.
I like their intense colors and simple shapes.
I’m most drawn to the final piece. I really like the contrast between hot and cold colours in that one and between the lines and curves. It’s a really pleasing composition.
Oh I do love some intense colour. I think the top one is an interesting and captivating combination. I am in the process of painting my front room in that rich, verdigris green of the top image. 😎
I cannot begin to tell you how much I love orange, especially deep rich orange – it is my favorite intense color. I do not have much of it in my home decor but I love using it in art quilts. Your art is wonderful as always – great paintings!
I love the intensity of the colour and the simplicity of your art. Utterly beautiful- thank you for sharing!
Thank you. I am really happy with it too. For just what you said. It seems to be in good balance, color and form – I feel like that doesn’t happen that often.
Wow, that sounds beautiful. I hope you might show some pictures??
Thank you. I will say that orange has never been a favorite of mine until pretty recently and now, I don’t know what I was thinking – I can’t do without it. It goes a long way and can be an accent or can take the main part, either way. Also how many colors it enhances, in combination.
Thank you, I am so happy you like what you are seeing. I really enjoy doing all kinds of things in art but they all include a lot of color!