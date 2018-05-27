Recent Clay Work #4 From May 2018

More clay work from May 2018. These are rectangle people. Done in white clay, colored with Velvet underglaze, and fired at cone 06.

These people were constructed by rolling out slabs, cutting them to size, building a rectangular box, and adding a head.

In this group the two on the left were made in the same way as the previous figurines. The one on the right was formed by rolling a cylinder and then using a paddle to form it into a rectangle. You can see the curved end of the original slab as a curve across its body front (if this explanation is confusing, take a look at the cylinder people here).

And here are some details of the color work.

