Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending June 1

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 25-27 – We spent this time at Mayfair in Allentown, PA. I’ll give you some info.

As background, this incarnation of Mayfair is the third one of this long-running show. For many years it was outdoors in a park; it then went indoors to a local convention center (which is where I first came into the story), and this year was held on the campus of Cedar Crest College. The show has a bumpy history – it was not held at all in 2017 for financial reasons – and so this revival was kind of a test.

Mayfair is a combination family festival, music festival, and art festival. I had stopped doing the show before it took its hiatus for reasons of – no sales! – and I thought I’d try things out at the new location. No expectatations, just a let’s see how it goes.

The campus is lovely. Very open and green.

Many kids’ activities. I saw one little girl go down the bouncy slide like a sack of flour, hit the barrier at the end, jump up laughing, and immediately start climbing back up to the top to do it again.

We left our mark on the Chalk the Walk.

I stopped and talked to the people who were running the pony ride. Wish I could have taken a turn but I am too big now…

I noticed a lot of women (and a few men) wearing these yellow t-shirts mentioning “Tap Ties”. Turns out it was National Tap Dancing weekend and each day performances were put on by a multitude of tap dancers on the second stage. I stopped to watch a few sessions. Dancers were all ages – very young to a group from the Allentown Senior Center.

As this man filmed the performance, he was moving to the music, and I have the feeling the video will be a little – bouncy. I figured one of the girls onstage was his daughter. Made me smile, he was so obviously into it.

The main music tent was enormous and was not only filled each night for the headliner performance but also the lawn beyond it was covered in – people.

And of course, many food vendors.

I show you all of this to portray the nature of the festival – it’s not focused on art but on the community having a variety of activities. Now I get to the art part.

We arrived and unloaded on Friday. The show went three days, noon to 8 PM.

I had chosen an inside spot in the gym. There was also an outside section.

I had a nice space and the accommodations were just great.

Overall, the show was really pleasant and easy to do. I think this revived version of the festival was really enjoyable and I know the organizers were very pleased. For me, though, sales were almost non-existent, and while I am not focused on that aspect as much as others, I do need more revenue from the show to make the work and time worth it.

Now, there is certainly the case that maybe things just didn’t fall my way, etc. I have been to many shows where my work generated interest but for whatever reasons, it didn’t turn into sales. Here, though, it was clear this crowd did not come to buy a painting or spent a lot of money on art – we were just part of the overall scene at the festival. There just wasn’t much interest in my work; though I had a few nice conversations, overall, most people drifted in and out, or looked as they walked by.

I had wondered if this scenario might be the case. I know that paintings fall at the end of the impulse buying spectrum (the bad end, if you are talking sales!) Show attendees need to come to the show wanting to look at art and understanding the price ranges in order for me to have a chance at interesting them. Even someone who was caught by my work was not necessarily expecting to be thinking about buying a painting. And since most people regard a painting as an investment, something you live with for a while, there is a need to be in a mindset open to making this kind of decision – regardless of how much you are taken by an artwork.

Maybe it sounds too psychological, this analysis, but it’s what I’ve worked out over the years. I don’t need a large crowd to sell or to have appreciation, I just need the right crowd. And you don’t know this until you try out a show.

So, now I know. I won’t do the show again, but I am glad I was here, and the pleasant location and the great organization of it lessened my disappointment. We packed up the car after three days, said good-bye to our show-mates, and headed home.

Monday, May 28 – We spent the day starting our recovery from the show. My rule of thumb is that it takes two days for every day spent at the show. We’ve done 5 days of shows in ten days, so we’re down five days!

When I went through my work to pack for the show, I decided that several older larger paintings had to go. Plus some smaller ones, too. (When I say older, they are about 2 years old. Things do not stick around here – one way or another they move on! I don’t hang on to my own art.)

I felt they were not up to current standards. So I got my husband to sand them down and then I gessoed them black. I’ll set them aside for later.

Wednesday, May 30 – I’ve spent most of my time today working on putting together one of my print poetry books (getting the manuscript ready to be published, I mean). Ran out of time for anything else. I will mention a clay-oriented book I just finished reading – I checked it out of the Montgomery County Community College library last week. It’s full of info on handbuilding in clay. I can recommend it – I learned quite a few things from it. I find that in almost any book I can get some tidbit of info or another that makes my work easier or better.

Friday, June 1 – Art time today consisted of getting ready for tomorrow’s show at Saucon Creek (near Bethlehem, PA). I’ve done this show before and so I know what to expect, which makes things much easier.

This event is a small but classy one benefiting the Saucon Valley Conservancy and is held on the grounds of the Heller Homestead. It’s a one day show, nice because it is less tiring, but we will have to set up and take down in the same day. No big deal, just requires different planning.

Unlike the previous two shows, we will be using our tent set-up. I will try to take pictures of that process for next week’s Diary. What it means is – I needed to do some planning. The tent, its weights, and side curtains (since rain is expected tomorrow) take up room in the car. Also, the rain issue means that I don’t want to take a table to set outside the tent (where I usually display smaller items).

On the plus side, I know from the site plan sent to me by the organizers I have a neighbor only on one side, so I can hang art on the outer side of my racks (though if I have to keep the tent sides down, that advantage will be negated somewhat).

So, I developed a plan to figure out how much art to take. I’m in the position of having a lot on hand right now because I’ve worked hard in the last few months to create pieces for my gallery show in July. Usually I don’t have to leave anything at home and I’d just be packing the car with whatever I have.

First, I figured out how much hanging square footage I had to work with.

This cryptic notation just means that I have 12 rack sections to cover (top and bottom counting as one, though the racks themselves break into half for transport). The inside ones are priority as they will be most protected in case of bad weather. The outside ones might have covers on them at times.

I got out my work and started to array it around my studio in configurations relating to each rack section. Each grouping is an upper and lower section together, and each section is 3 ft. x 3 ft. for a total panel of 6 ft. x 3 ft.

I’m a hands-on kind of person – this is the way I make sense of the situation! The quilty coverings you see are bags I made a long time ago (when I was still exhibiting collage, which is what they were sized for) and they work great to pack art in that they are padded and yet very easy to put around the work (essential for packing up. You just want to go home!).

I also transport some paintings in cardboard boxes that I got when the boards were originally shipped to me – I separate each painting with foam board. Now, cardboard is not a great thing for wet weather. I will need to be careful to keep these off the ground tomorrow.

I also packed a box of 8″ x 10″ paintings – these will be the smallest I take to this show. Here is the group I selected from.

Once I was finished, here was the result.

I realize my display may be a little crowded, but I’m not worried about it. I expect that the show will have less attendance than usual if the weather goes as they say, but this show also gives prizes (I won an Honorable Mention last year). I always like to be judged, and though I don’t anticipate winning, many judges will talk with you about your work, a professional assessment, and that does not come along that often in the art fair world.

After I finished this work, I went to the grocery store. Another thing I’ve learned over the years – you cannot count on what kind of food the fair will offer. Take your own meals, as well as drinks and snacks.

OK, that’s it for this week. Cross your fingers for manageable weather and pleasant art conversations!

See you next week! Thanks for following along with me.

