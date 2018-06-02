Recent Clay Work #5 From May 2018

More clay work from May 2018. These are animals. Done in white clay, colored with Velvet underglaze, and fired at cone 06.

Clay figurines animals group 5-18

I will arrange the photos in groups by each animal. Click on the photos if you want more detail.

Yellow spot animal.

Round animal.

Potato-shaped animal.

Pink spot animal.

Goat ear animal.

Long-necked animal.

3 thoughts on “Recent Clay Work #5 From May 2018

  3. Robin

    I really love these. What kind of clay are you using? I would like to do some sculpting but have no room for a kiln.

