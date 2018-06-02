Recent Clay Work #5 From May 2018

More clay work from May 2018. These are animals. Done in white clay, colored with Velvet underglaze, and fired at cone 06.
I will arrange the photos in groups by each animal. Click on the photos if you want more detail.
Yellow spot animal.
Round animal.
Potato-shaped animal.
Pink spot animal.
Goat ear animal.
Long-necked animal.
Advertisements
These are so much fun. I think goat-eared is my favourite in this collection but all are great.
Good morning sweet little creatures…I love them all.
I really love these. What kind of clay are you using? I would like to do some sculpting but have no room for a kiln.