Postcards in Color

These postcards were done in February, 2018. Unlike my usual practice, which is to paint directly on the slick surface of the recycled cardboard (cereal box, etc.), this time I gessoed the surface and then painted, giving a layer of texture with big brush strokes.

These two items barely make it to postcard size – they were 3″ x 5″ cards that I painted up. For what reason I don’t know. Whole lot of splatter going on, I do know that.

  2. Bessesdotter

    Its interesting to see where your work is going – I like a gesso ground myself, and like the extra heavy gesso for a rich ground. I have wanted to comment more, but my phone balked at logging in (eyeroll) – just want to let you know its so great to see you painting and like the direction.

