It’s My Turn!

I’ll be showing my clay work in Sellersville, PA, at the Pennridge Gallery of the Arts, in September, but this week I’m one of the featured artists on their Facebook feed. They also did a small write-up to accompany the images that made me feel good.

Anyway, thought I’d mention it so you could take a look if you want, and I want to say thank you to the show organizers, too.

Pennridge Gallery of the Arts

Advertisements