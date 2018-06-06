Paint Card Inclusions

These postcards all included paint cards as some part of the image. They were made in February, 2018.
Here’s a purple girl set on another paint card in that vibrant yellow-green color. I didn’t record the names of the paint colors, sorry!
This house was drawn on a Hazelnut Cream color paint card and set into an acrylic-painted landscape.
This card features a drawing on a paint card – the paint name is Campfire Blaze, so that is what I drew.
These are all great. I really love that white line work on top of the rich violet-purple.
Wonderful!
Thank you!
Thank you. These paint cards have a really nice surface perfect for gel pens and it gets me inspired to use them.