Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending June 8

Saturday, June 2 – We spent the day at the Saucon Creek Arts Festival. I’ll show you the show process for an outdoor show, and at the end of today’s entry, you’ll know how things go from the exhibitor’s point of view.

First we stop on the way to get coffee. Always.

We arrived at the show at our pre-assigned set-up time. Since we’re at the front of the show, we were one of the last ones to arrive. The black arrow shows my location at Space #4.

First thing we unloaded the car, setting up the tent very quickly and putting our things beneath it. Now, remember the forecast was for rain? No, not a bit of it (not that we were sorry, believe me, setting up in the rain wears down your mood very quickly). Still, it’s best to get the tent up first if possible.

All around us people are setting up.

We progressed through set-up. Once the racks are up it gets easier. You see my husband attaching the weights to the tent legs. Weights are a MUST. We have two sets, both made of PVC pipe filled with concrete (we made them). We are using the lighter set today – no real wind is anticipated and we are not leaving the tent up overnight. We have bigger, heavier ones for bad weather/overnight, plus, we also stake into the ground for overnights, if we’re in a place where we can do that.

Now you see the finished tent all set up. If you look around the top edge of the tent, you can see rolls of fabric. These are detachable sides. If needed, we can roll them down and zip along the sides to enclose the tent. Since the forecast was for rain, we set them up. We always use the sides when going to a show where we leave the tent up overnight, but not always, when we’re on site just for a few hours.

I also want to mention that my planning paid off. I fit every painting into the display that I had selected. No extras. Well, I’m a little proud of that.

Here are some views of the show. The day turned out to be oppressively hot and humid, the kind where you sweat just sitting still. Very different from the rain we had expected.

We did get a couple of showers, enough to roll down the sides for a short while. On the whole, though, the weather held, and that was especially appreciated during takedown (another time you just don’t want any problems). We are very fast at disassembling the booth – we have done it hundreds of times and we know our roles.

We were on our way home less than one hour after the show closed. As far as things went at the event, it was a very well-organized and easy event to do. Attendance was satisfactory but sales were almost non-existent, for all of us exhibitors.

I could go on and on how shows have changed over the past 15 years; it’s been a source of discussion among the exhibitors I’ve known and showed with for a couple of decades for some time now. We all remember typical shows of the past, where crowd interest, willingness to buy original art and craft, and a larger variety and number of patrons existed.

Today, more and more, people view the artists’ exhibits as just another part of a day out, being willing to browse, but much less often do I interact with people who have that spark of interest or understanding or curiosity about the art or artist that leads to conversations, much less sales.

I don’t have any solid explanation for the changes and I won’t get into my speculations. I do see that it’s less and less satisfying to exhibit, and I also see that younger people don’t seem to be taking it up (at this show, I would say the average exhibitor age was about 55 or so).

I am sad about this trend. I’ve found a lot of meaning in showing my work; I’ve met so many people and talked about all kinds of art ideas. I’ve made life-long friends in this world and even among show people I’ve just met, well, we always can find plenty in common to talk about, wherever we are. I’ve also earned respect for my work from buyers and from fellow artists, and that means the world to me. I hate to let go of this, and I am sorry if younger people won’t be able to experience it.

Well, anyway. I am pretty sure I will not do this show again. I’ve given it three years to develop, and results have been thin. All right, we live and learn and move with the times. That’s requiring some thinking, and some letting go, for me.

For 20+ years I have focused on making art with the idea that, though I emphasized my personal vision and expression, still, I would exhibit it and sell it.

Now, I see myself moving into a new phase of art-making where selling is not a factor. This year I realize I am evaluating shows, finally discarding the non-productive ones, and I am facing filling that gap with some kind of way of doing things differently. It intimidates me and yet it is possibly liberating. Time will show me the way.

Sunday, June 3– I unfolded the tent sides and laid them out to dry out in the basement. Even a little moisture makes them mildew. I’ll leave them here for a few days.

I got my husband to sand down a couple more paintings I wasn’t happy with. Do you remember this one?

I struggled over it when I was painting it. I’ve looked at it for a couple of weeks now at shows and – I am not happy. It does not reflect a good feeling to me, and – I felt that I was just reworking an old idea. So, I worked on it on Sunday afternoon – gessoed it black, ironed clothes, came back, and did this:

So far I am calling it “Nestlings and Egg” (24″ x 36″). I like it. Let’s push away the “should” of deciding what to paint (I mean to follow my evolving feelings, as I said in yesterday’s entry) and I FEEL LIKE PAINTING BIG COLORS AND SHAPES.

Capital letters to remind myself. All right. I also worked on this little one, another rehab, this one 12″ x 16″:

It may need more. Maybe not. We’ll see. So far it is called “Eggs Outside”.

Monday, June 4 – Well, I’m just trying to settle down and it’s not coming to me yet. I’m running around the house doing housework and chores and getting things all tangled up. This mood spilled over into painting. The poor little eggs painting from yesterday, well, I worked on it enough to make it – hideous. So I blacked it out again and this afternoon tried to paint calmly and:

OK, now I am happier.

Forgot to show these last week. A couple more pages of figure drawing with the India ink or acrylic inks, and Chinese brush. The idea was working with an initial shape, like a C curve, and making a figure to fit it.

And, I got this mat for the studio. I am having a lot of trouble with achilles tendinitis and arthritis in my feet and…this mat is here to help.

Tuesday, June 5 – I’m still scattered but hanging in there. Today I started on a boring but necessary task. I need to clean and repaint the black edges of my paintings. Clean them, because show life is a hard life, and they get dusty. And repaint the edges because…I am always in a hurry to do this task and I don’t do it well. And, show life is a hard life and the edges really can get banged up.

I’m going to do a few a day and take my time. This way, they will be done when my exhibit comes in July.

Here’s an update on the Nestlings and Egg painting:

and then I worked on it later in the day:

and I worked some more on these weird cartoon-like things – they are acrylics, inks, crayon, and colored pencil on 6″ x 6″ 1/8″ board that I gessoed. I had a nice time with these, a kind of off the cuff improv.

Friday, June 8 – I did some more black edge-painting. And I did a little work on this last page in my current Large Artist Sketchbook. I had colored it with markers the other night and I added a little collage on Wednesday. Today I finished it up and put some paint on the inside cover of the book (this “last” page is actually the first page, that I had skipped when I started the book, why, I cannot tell you).

My next step will be to spatter paint the blank pages, one by one (the artwork is done only on one side of each page). Then I’ll turn it over to the Poetry Marathon Claudia and see what she does to the book.

I got out some recycled cardboard pre-cuts and started putting some paint on them. This is the first step in the creation of postcards and ATC’s – it’s nice to have a starting point all laid out for future projects.

Oh, I forgot. I glued on the poetry that I had created a couple of weeks ago for these little cards. That was also a Poetry Marathon activity. Now I don’t know what I will do with them, but they are nice-looking, I think.

OK, that’s it for this week! Thank you for coming along with me.

