Late at Night

2 Replies

Many times I have stayed up reading a book. Many, many times.

Acrylics on wood board, 16″ x 16″, April, 2018.

Art Diary reference – look here.

Late at Night 16 x 16 4-18001

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Late at Night

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the way that all of the warmth in the painting seems to be emanating from the pages of the book or is surrounding the book. As an exhausted parent, many is the night when I fall asleep with a book on my face only having managed to read a few pages. However, in the past I definitely used to get so absorbed in a book that I would lose track of time and stay up way past when I should have been asleep.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s