Late at Night 2 Replies Many times I have stayed up reading a book. Many, many times. Acrylics on wood board, 16″ x 16″, April, 2018. Art Diary reference – look here.
I love the way that all of the warmth in the painting seems to be emanating from the pages of the book or is surrounding the book. As an exhausted parent, many is the night when I fall asleep with a book on my face only having managed to read a few pages. However, in the past I definitely used to get so absorbed in a book that I would lose track of time and stay up way past when I should have been asleep.
I have always loved to read and if I have a book, I am home, that is what this painting says to me. I am glad you saw that.