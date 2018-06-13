Real Estate Tour 4 Replies Little houses for a cozy place to live? Acrylics on Claybord, ATC-sized. Done in April 2018. Art Diary reference is here. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Each one has its own homey feel.
I’m glad now you’re creating places for your people to live. They deserve those charming homes. Also, I gave your site a shout-out on “Over the Hill on the Yellow Brick Road.” I hope you’re okay with it. Here’s the link to my newest post, where it can be found:
https://overthehillontheyellowbrickroad.com/2018/06/12/conversation-withan-aging-staircaserefusing-to-conform-to-conservative-styles/
Your little houses are always so charming. A number of these made me think of Victorian and Edwardian beach huts.
Only abstract people can live in those houses 😉