Space Inhabitants

Two postcards depicting space people. Two different kinds of space people. I imagine there are lots more varieties of beings out there in the cosmos, but these are the ones who let me make a picture of them.
Postcards from February and April, 2018.
Advertisements
I especially like the bottom one!
I love them both! I like the yarn like moon/planet.
Hehe. I love your description. They were a bit careless indeed.
Both are great but I am loving that top one. The use of the bold primary colours really makes me think of Star Trek if the design had been by Matisse.
oooh the first one definitely has an ethereal space feel!