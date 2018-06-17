Black and White with a Little Color Sometimes

Here are some postcards done in pen and ink. I added some color to a couple of these, too, with markers.
They were done in March 2018.
It’s interesting to compare the monochrome and coloured versions because the addition of colour doesn’t remotely detract from the strength of your bold black line work.
Thank you, that is what I was hoping to do, add, but not overpower. That chinese brush, and its ability to create lines of varying strength and drama, is my favorite ink tool, hands down.
I like this collection.