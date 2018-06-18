Waterfall

Waterfall. Yes, it is. Acrylics on masonite, 24″ x 20″, April, 2018.

Art Diary reference, look here.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    Ooooh! I love the way that strong ribbon of bright yellow cuts through the jumble of other shapes in more muted tones. It is very dynamic and powerful – just like a waterfall.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. This painting took awhile to coalesce – you change one color block, oh dear, others are now out of balance – and so the waterfall being so strong holds it all together, in the end, I think.

