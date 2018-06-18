Waterfall 6 Replies Waterfall. Yes, it is. Acrylics on masonite, 24″ x 20″, April, 2018. Art Diary reference, look here. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Love it!…
Vibrant!
Thank you!
Thank you. I love that yellow color.
Ooooh! I love the way that strong ribbon of bright yellow cuts through the jumble of other shapes in more muted tones. It is very dynamic and powerful – just like a waterfall.
Thank you. This painting took awhile to coalesce – you change one color block, oh dear, others are now out of balance – and so the waterfall being so strong holds it all together, in the end, I think.