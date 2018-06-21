Tag You Are It

9 Replies

I have always loved tags, can’t tell you why. Here are a couple of tag people talking.

Postcard, 3/18.

Postcard tag people 3-18002

9 thoughts on “Tag You Are It

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes, I always feel the tags have some kind of message (beyond the obvious) with their seemingly random info that begs me to figure it out or make something up!)

  4. Evelyn Flint

    Lovely work Claudia – your art is always so unique and original, you have a very distinct style that is very different from anything I’ve encountered…

  8. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love all the visual texture in this piece and the use of the neutral tones with the pops of red. Using those found items is perfect too because of the interest the different text types add.

  9. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, this is another multi-stage creation, a little at a time got put together here, but finding those tags, well, that was what made it go.

