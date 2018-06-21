Tag You Are It 9 Replies I have always loved tags, can’t tell you why. Here are a couple of tag people talking. Postcard, 3/18. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I know you do love tags, me too.
Yes, I always feel the tags have some kind of message (beyond the obvious) with their seemingly random info that begs me to figure it out or make something up!)
I love that they’re talking to each other! This is the beginning of a whole world for them.
Lovely work Claudia – your art is always so unique and original, you have a very distinct style that is very different from anything I’ve encountered…
There’s a story here, several stories. Flesh them out. They each can spin a yarn.
Thank you. Being self-taught has left me to go my own way, and practice has refined it, I think, and then, the enjoyment keeps me going.
I like these crazy little people and I am wishing them the best!
I love all the visual texture in this piece and the use of the neutral tones with the pops of red. Using those found items is perfect too because of the interest the different text types add.
Thank you, this is another multi-stage creation, a little at a time got put together here, but finding those tags, well, that was what made it go.