Sure you do. Back in April, 2018, that’s when you first saw them.

I could never make myself think they were quite finished. In June, 2018, I took them out and worked on them some more. I added acrylic inks, India ink, crayon, and some oil pastels, plus I wrote on them.

Now they are finished. Here they are:

And for fun, each with its previous self.

