Drawn Up and Set In

The postcards from March and April 2018 were made from little sketches that I took out of the various notebooks I’ve got going. I have paper in every bag or purse I have and I draw in all kinds of circumstances, with no order or theme.

I cut out sketches I liked and added to them to make these postcards. The postcards are from spring 2018, as I said, but the sketches themselves, well, they could go a couple of years back. You can see I also added more sketching, such as the audience for the band concert, in some cases. That was fun, to extend the story the original sketch was telling.

    Thank you. I think it’s a matter of having a lot of things saved up and they come together, I could not anticipate or plan this kind of work, but it does fall into place pretty easily when the right elements are there.

    I like doing this kind of thing, chance happenings become something more interesting if I just wait and try to get them together in the right combinations.

