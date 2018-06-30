Trees Oh Trees

I made this group of tree portraits to test out white vs. black gesso. Look here for the Art Diary reference as to their creation.
Can you tell which ones started off on a white base and which ones were done on black?
I’ve just discovered and fallen in love with black gesso! I will, however, decline your kind offer to guess which of your paintings is which : )
Top two white, bottom two black? These are terrific!
A very summer group of painting sreminding me of ice cream flavors.
That’s ok, I look it these now, a few weeks after I did them, and I don’t exactly know the difference anymore! But it did make a difference when I was painting, I think.
OOps, sorry, it’s white, black, white, black! I threw you off, maybe, by using black paint in the white gesso ones. I do think painting directly on black made a difference in how I went about doing the painting even if it is hard to tell afterwards, and I somehow felt the black gesso gave more richness to the colors without so many layers of paint colors. I really liked doing these, thank you.
Yes! Yum. Now, me too,…
Hah, interesting. I kept looking at them and was certain it was that way round! They are very attractive pieces