Black Goes With Anything 6 Replies Each of these artist trading cards relies on black for emphasis, I think. From February, 2018.
The black helps to give them their punch, I’m drawn to the first one, it reminds me of fabric.
Thank you. I think black is the most useful color. Everything plays off it and it heightens every color, I think.
I agree, the black is most eye-catching in them!
Thank you. I think I’ve said it a million times but I’ll say it again. Black makes everything look stronger. I just love using it.
This is very cool and expressive. Black rules.
I agree. The black is significant in each of these, either as a way to make the colour choices more emphatic or as a focal point.