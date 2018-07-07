That Big Round Ball in the Sky

A sun or moon in the sky is a favorite recurring theme of mine. Here are postcards from March 2018 that show you some more examples of sun or moon (even I don’t always know which is which, or maybe, both at the same time?)

 

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I love to depict cities (my reference always being Philadelphia) because they are always lively no matter what time day or night.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you, these were more of those add a little here and there as you go pieces, and they always come out nicely in the end, if I keep working, but you never know when the end will arrive! I do like these myself, if I say so!

