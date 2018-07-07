That Big Round Ball in the Sky

A sun or moon in the sky is a favorite recurring theme of mine. Here are postcards from March 2018 that show you some more examples of sun or moon (even I don’t always know which is which, or maybe, both at the same time?)
I especially love the second to last one. Looks like NYC at night.
bit snd pieces and paint combined beautifully.
They’re lovely Claudia…
Thank you. I love to depict cities (my reference always being Philadelphia) because they are always lively no matter what time day or night.
Thank you, these were more of those add a little here and there as you go pieces, and they always come out nicely in the end, if I keep working, but you never know when the end will arrive! I do like these myself, if I say so!
Thank you!