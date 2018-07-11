Lips and Numbers

4 Replies

Here the two go together quiet nicely. You don’t usually think of these nouns together, but I bet you could make a story out of them, couldn’t you?

Artist trading cards from February 2018.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Lips and Numbers

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love those bold strokes of colour. I am about to sit a test that will require me to recite a whole load of dates and numbers (among other things) and remembering numbers is not my strong suit. The combination of these two images, therefore, seems apt for me today.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. Good luck with your test. To remember numbers I always had to figure out a pattern. I mean sort of a story, not a visual pattern, but how the numbers made a story, kind of.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)

    I passed with 100% so I guess I am better at remembering numbers than I thought. Turning the numbers into some sort of pattern or narrative is a good strategy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s