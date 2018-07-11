Lips and Numbers

Here the two go together quiet nicely. You don’t usually think of these nouns together, but I bet you could make a story out of them, couldn’t you?
Artist trading cards from February 2018.
I love those bold strokes of colour. I am about to sit a test that will require me to recite a whole load of dates and numbers (among other things) and remembering numbers is not my strong suit. The combination of these two images, therefore, seems apt for me today.
Thank you. Good luck with your test. To remember numbers I always had to figure out a pattern. I mean sort of a story, not a visual pattern, but how the numbers made a story, kind of.
I passed with 100% so I guess I am better at remembering numbers than I thought. Turning the numbers into some sort of pattern or narrative is a good strategy.
I think you are doing great on your own. Good for you, congratulations!