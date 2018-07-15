Popular Blues

Sometimes I like to take a paint color brochure and draw in it – I use the names of the colors to inspire the tiny drawings. The photo, well, I just added in what I thought might look nice.
Done in April 2018.
Advertisements
Sometimes I like to take a paint color brochure and draw in it – I use the names of the colors to inspire the tiny drawings. The photo, well, I just added in what I thought might look nice.
Done in April 2018.
🙂
So creative! Such a cool idea!
Thank you. I owe the idea to a certain line (https://certainline.wordpress.com/2015/08/04/sixty-drawings-in-one-week/ ), and I first wrote about it here: https://claudiamcgillart.wordpress.com/2015/12/19/white-paint-and-black-ink/ . Since then I’ve done quite a few things along this line and posted them. I think if you search my blog under paint brochure you will find other examples. I totally recommend this activity, it’s relaxing and quirky and fun.
These are always such fun. I love the cat and the little bug sitting on the stool.
What a fun idea! When choosing a paint color for my walls, the name of the tint sometimes sways my decision, they are often so creative and whimsical.