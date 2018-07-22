Popular Greens

Another one of those paint color brochure extravaganzas. Paint color names inspire the small drawings and the photo led me into the additions I made to it.
Done in April 2018.
Good stuff here… I love the observation of gal in the door. She seems very happy with her green coordinates.
I really like this room myself. I do love collecting paint cards and even more since they now have these photos of rooms with them, many times. I like to picture myself in the different places.
I always enjoy these. I like that you are working on the room images as well as the little paint swatches.
You know, I could not resist the photos – I am loving it that they are including this kind of picture with so many of the paint cards (especially the ones where they are showing a trio of colors or whatever so you can have scheme for your room, a treasure trove, those are). They are like little dollhouses to me and irresistible for me not to want to move the furniture around and so on, if you know what I mean!
I love that dollhouse idea.