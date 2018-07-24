Tree Time #3

4 Replies

More tree paintings from May, 2018. ATC-size on claybord, 2.5″ x 3.5″.

Trees Group 1 2.5 x 3.5 5-18

4 thoughts on “Tree Time #3

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the range of greens in these. They look so fresh and I can almost smell the outdoors looking at them. They would look great arranged on a wall just like that.

