Tree Time #3 4 Replies More tree paintings from May, 2018. ATC-size on claybord, 2.5″ x 3.5″.
As I’ve said before, these are truly lovely. I can imagine about 25 of them, simply but generously framed on a wall in an office or environmental bureau or the like. Gorgeous!
Ahhh, green trees, I feel so much cooler.
Thank you, I feel this is such a compliment, thank you! A little tiny forest! Just the idea of it makes me smile. I love it.
I love the range of greens in these. They look so fresh and I can almost smell the outdoors looking at them. They would look great arranged on a wall just like that.