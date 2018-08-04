Do You See It? 4 Replies More ATC-sized acrylic paintings from May, 2018. Kind of abstract. Vegetation. People. That’s the story, anyway! Vegetation… People. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
These are all fabulous but I’m especially drawn to the first one. Maybe it’s all those warm colours suggesting heat on this grey and rainy day.
a lovely small gallery here!
Thank you. I like this size of artwork. Keeps me from overdoing things.
Thank you. I like those colors too. All year round I favor the warm colors, I think. A psychological lift no matter what the weather.