Here are some of the sgrafitto tiles from July, 2018. My photos do not do them justice in that the contrast of black and white looks washed out and scruffy. I got tired of trying to figure out how to photo them and decided to put my time into improving my clay sgrafitto technique…

I learned a lot making these tiles and I’m pretty happy with them as a first attempt. I do like the weird figures I made and how the technique seemed to lead me in that direction.

Take a look…

