Eggs Outside

This painting, “Eggs Outside”, was done in June, 2018. I started off with the white shapes and the painting grew from the middle out.

I took the painting to one show and it sold right there. To a lady who has bought from me before, and, having done so, she asked me and I agreed – I did a collage workshop for her Girl Scout troop some years back.

The art world is made of all kinds of connections, isn’t it?

Acrylics on board, 12″ x 16″.

Eggs Outside 6-18 12 x 16001

4 thoughts on “Eggs Outside

    Thank you. Yes, often that is how I get going, just putting something down. Sometimes it gets eliminated but usually it hangs in there to the end, and I find this works well for me. One thing leading to another.

