This painting, “Eggs Outside”, was done in June, 2018. I started off with the white shapes and the painting grew from the middle out.
I took the painting to one show and it sold right there. To a lady who has bought from me before, and, having done so, she asked me and I agreed – I did a collage workshop for her Girl Scout troop some years back.
The art world is made of all kinds of connections, isn’t it?
Acrylics on board, 12″ x 16″.
I’m sure your purchaser is loving the painting everyday.
I hope so, especially since we had this history!
Congratulations! How very encouraging to have a repeat buyer. I never would have guessed the eggs had been the starting point. That’s fascinating.
Thank you. Yes, often that is how I get going, just putting something down. Sometimes it gets eliminated but usually it hangs in there to the end, and I find this works well for me. One thing leading to another.