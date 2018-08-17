Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending August 17

Art Diary. A weekly wrap-up of art activities. For earlier posts, search under the category Art Diary.

Hello to a week of Art.

Saturday, August 11 – I worked on the secret project.

Sunday, August 12 – I worked on the secret project.

I also prepared these 6″ x 6″, 1/8″, masonite boards. For what? I don’t really know although my idea right now is to do some more of those graffiti/cartoon kind of painting things, you know, with the words in them. Really, I just felt like letting my hand paint fast and big and these little boards, well, I’ve got a whole lot of them. So I’ll see where they go.

I worked on some more acrylic ink/paint colored papers as well today, and here are the offshoots – the old-book pages where I soak up extra ink or paint. later I can use these for collage.

These acrylic inks are really growing on me. I had bought a set of basic colors to see if I liked the medium, some time ago, and I wasn’t that excited at the beginning. But I’m starting to appreciate them for their intensity and their clarity, plus a kind of translucency that makes for layering that has a real depth of color.

Monday, August 13 – I had time to work on a couple of illustrations for my Minuscule story book.

Tuesday, August 14 – Secret project…

Wednesday, August 15 – More secret project…

and a couple of other things. I did another illustration for my Minuscule book, or rather, I did a couple of versions of the same scene. These pictures are simple and straightfoward, plus being small, so I find it is easier for me to dive in and make several versions, then choose the one I like best. I’m working in India ink and Chinese brush for these.

I choose the one version I like best at the end of the session for the book; I save any others that appeal to me; and I cut up the failures. I’ll use them for collage later on. Here you see finished scenes and future collage papers.

I also worked on those 6″ x 6″ boards I painted a few days back. I’m working on them bit by bit, medium by medium. Since I had the ink and brush out I decided to make that the next stage for these little guys.

What I did was rotate each piece through all its orientations. There is always one that appeals to me – it’s not a thinking thing but an aha! this is the right one – kind of thing.

Then I outlined the things I saw in that image. You’ll see what I mean when you see the photos.

Now I have got the beginnings of a plan for each one of these.

Thursday, August 16 – I worked on some more brush and ink illustrations for my Minuscule book project.

My mind has been scattered this week. And you know that I usually like to make more than one attempt at a quick drawing like these. That couple of attempts has enlarged into several. Oh well. I’m less focused or I’m harder to satisfy these days, I don’t know which. Anyway, one good thing – that means there are lots of scraps from failed attempts to add to my future collage projects box.

I also added a little bit to the 6″ x 6″ mixed-media things I have going on. Today I used some acrylic inks.

These still have a way to go, but they are beginning to develop some personality.

Friday, August 17 – I think I will end the Diary for this week here. As I have said before, I have been involved in some family issues and my time and energy for art have been limited. I think I will take the afternoon off and read a book. See you next week.

OK, that’s it for this week! Thank you for coming along with me.

