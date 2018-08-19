I’m repeating my intro from the companion post…

Here are some of the sgrafitto tiles from July, 2018. My photos do not do them justice in that the contrast of black and white looks washed out and scruffy. I got tired of trying to figure out how to photo them and decided to put my time into improving my clay sgrafitto technique…

I learned a lot making these tiles and I’m pretty happy with them as a first attempt. I do like the weird figures I made and how the technique seemed to lead me in that direction.