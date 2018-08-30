Sometimes Accidents Happen and It’s a Good Thing

These artist trading cards came about by accident, or serendipity, as it may be.

The first one is what happened when acrylic ink was sloshed on a gessoed surface, and then scribbled on in India ink, when the cat shape appeared, to be delineated in white and black marker. There you go. From April, 2018.

ATC black cat 4-18001

Next, this bird man emerged from the shapes I saw in the painted background. March, 2018.

ATC bird man 3-18001

This cave horse was inspired by the underlying scribbles in the background and the fact that I just felt like making a horse. From March, 2018.

ATC Red Cave Horse 3-18004

3 thoughts on "Sometimes Accidents Happen and It's a Good Thing

  2. Jeni Moore

    I had just re-watched “For No Good Reason” [a movie on the life and work of artist Ralph Steadman] and this post especially amused me – as it might you if you’ve seen the same flick!

