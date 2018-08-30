Sometimes Accidents Happen and It’s a Good Thing

These artist trading cards came about by accident, or serendipity, as it may be.

The first one is what happened when acrylic ink was sloshed on a gessoed surface, and then scribbled on in India ink, when the cat shape appeared, to be delineated in white and black marker. There you go. From April, 2018.

Next, this bird man emerged from the shapes I saw in the painted background. March, 2018.

This cave horse was inspired by the underlying scribbles in the background and the fact that I just felt like making a horse. From March, 2018.

