Art Diary 2018 – Week Ending August 31

Saturday, August 25 – We spent the day at the Lansdale Festival of the Arts. This is one of the first shows I did when I began my art career, and though it has grown a lot over time, it is still run by the same people in the local parks and rec department, and it is still one of the nicest shows to do that I know.

Weather was absolutely wonderful – clear skies and moderate temperatures. We arrived a little before 8 AM and got into line for receiving our spot – this show has the practice of filling the park as exhibitors arrive. You wait in your car in line for a little while, and then you are shown to your spot, and you get to work setting up – no traffic jams or disturbing near-misses by cars trying to get to an interior location when everyone else has already begun setting up.

I’ll skip the set up shots, because if you’ve seen one set-up (and you have, think back to earlier shows) you’ve pretty much seen them all. Here is my booth when done, with my husband providing scale:

And here is the interior.

You may remember from last week’s Diary how agitated I was about the amount and type of work I was showing. The vast majority of my paintings are at another exhibit, and I hadn’t thought about how the scheduling would work out for this show. What I had on hand: two large paintings I don’t show much plus three other medium sized ones; a variety of smaller ones that could hang on the walls; and a box full of miscellaneous flat unframed (but on board or masonite) items.

I was pleasantly surprised at how it all worked out in the display. And as far as customer response and sales, ditto. I got some valuable information from this show to aid me in making decisions on how I want to steer the next period of my art making/selling career. I’m trying to decide what kind of work I want to make, and how much, especially given that I already have such a lot of work done right now in the sizes and shapes that I have traditionally thought of as show-worthy.

This event taught me that I can have a different array of work to offer than I had thought, and I am glad about that, because I am more interested in working in smaller sized pieces as part of a series and/or really large things. This medium range I’ve done for so long, I’m less interested in. Hmmm…I see possiblities more clearly now. Interesting.

And guess what. Do you see those green tags under a couple of pieces of my work?

This show gives out prizes, and the way they do it, you mark the two pieces you want to enter. I figured, the large one, why not? and then the face one next to it, simply because it looked nice with the other one. Well, here’s the result.

Third prize in my category, Oils, Acrylics, and Mixed Media. Now that was really a surprise. I had not thought I had a chance, with so few bigger items in my booth (even though you choose two pieces, the judges generally tend to look at all your work, and I am sure it influences them).

So I was thrilled. A really nice day all around. And here are a few shots of the show in action, to round out today’s information.

Sunday, August 26 – I gave these small cylinder people and puff people some black underglaze in preparation for color patterns. Here they are, naked.

And here, with the black.

Monday, August 27 – Secret project.

Tuesday, August 28 – I spent some time in the beautifully cool basement (we are having a late summer heat wave, that’s why I mention it) working on coloring puff and baby cylinder people.

Wednesday, August 29 – More clay time. I worked on cylinder people today.

I am planning to work on two at a time. That’s a good number for getting both fully done in an afternoon, more or less.

I also did some faces on clay scrap tiles. These are the kind of thing I leave around the world in art drop-offs. (I usually chronicle my art drop-off activities on my blog Sometimes You Get So Confused – go there and search the category Art Drops In).

After I finished with the clay, I decided to work on an updo of some small paintings I did a while back. I decided to transform them into my sort of cartoony style. As they were, I felt they looked a little bla.

So here is where I got to with them on this day. I’ll post better pictures of them in their own post pretty soon.

Friday, August 31 – This afternoon I will be picking up my paintings and clay work from the gallery exhibit that I had July through August. I’ll post information about that trip for next week. Otherwise, I’m getting ready to do a big meeting with myself about what I’ve got going, art-wise, and see if I can’t work up a list to re-orient myself and prioritize.

Every so often I go through this process, for art and for poetry, and I find it really helpful. To start things off, I cleaned up my work area in the studio and arranged the current odds and ends so that I can see them. I do better when I have tangible items to view and then can make a list much more easily.

This assortment is not everything going on, but it’s the ones I’ve got going right now. I’ll show you photos and make comments.

And here are some more ideas…I’ve been saving rejects and odds and ends of scrap paper in a box. I have accumulated a lot of it and I want to start making some postcards/ATC’s with all these items.

This spattered notebook page represents the page facing an image in my current Large Sketchbook. I have finished all the pages in this book and this was the last one to be spattered. Now my next move is to write poems or stories or whatever to go with the images and insert them in the book. This will take some time and will be part of my Poetry Marathon work.

I also plan to review my paintings when I get them home from the exhibit and decide how I want to invest my painting time this winter (as I mentioned my thoughts earlier in this posts, when I discussed the art show last weekend).

And I have ongoing clay work to do. I need to make a separate list of projects there, but I know it will include tiles, pictorial, abstract, and sgraffito; I also want to think about some sculptures, too.

I plan to put some time in this weekend in doing this work. Now it is time for me to load the car with boxes and bags to bring home my paintings!

OK, that’s it for this week! Thank you for coming along with me.

