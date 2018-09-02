Scribble Man

Let’s see, how did I do this mail art postcard? First, it was painted black. Then I drew on it with a white gel pen and colored in spots with markers, over the white.
OK, that’s all there was to it.
Mail art postcard, May, 2018.
He fits right into his environment perfectly.
He is kind of twitchy, I think!
I really like this one! Thumbs up!
Thank you. I highly recommend this kind of doodling/writing, just anything, it is relaxing, and I especially love using a white pen on black paper. By the way I hope your dental issues are improving and you are feeling better.
LOL, I’m a mess. Between dry sockets and some TMJ issues resurfacing, life hasn’t been the funnest, but times like these, art and writing help give me an escape!
You will get through it. Though that doesn’t really help to hear that, but from my experiences (and my teeth are a bad point with me) eventually, it passes. One day at a time. Then one day you realize you feel fine! I have TMJ and it has caused me no problems recently, but you are right, any dental work disturbs it. The dry sockets are a nightmare but…they will heal. And you will be very glad you don’t have your wisdom teeth in the future. I have mine and had to have a crown on one, it was a major undertaking and difficult to access. I have fillings in the others that have been replaced a couple of times. Now none of that will happen to you. I hope the tooth fairy was generous!