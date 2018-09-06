Leftovers Can Be So Useful

These artist trading cards were made from failed postcards. I was drawing in India ink with the Chinese brush and things went wrong. I cut out the parts I liked, colored them, and now we have artist trading cards.
Made in March, 2018.
Both discards are lovely!
You work magic in creating somethings out of nothings.
These colors are just what I need right now…all that light, too. (K)
I have made ATC’s the same way, by cutting up larger works that didn’t turn out exactly as I would have liked 🙂
Yes. I have a box of cast-offs or maybe just little items that need a home, and it provides me with so much good material inspiration. I like the serendipity of digging through it and getting an idea.
Thank you. I have always done better when I have something to cue me or prompt me and collage is the queen of improvisation and related inspiration, I think.
Thank you. I was able to take the good parts and use them and the mess-up section – in the trash. Thank goodness for collage, it gives these odds and ends a place to go.