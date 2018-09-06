Leftovers Can Be So Useful

7 Replies

These artist trading cards were made from failed postcards. I was drawing in India ink with the Chinese brush and things went wrong. I cut out the parts I liked, colored them, and now we have artist trading cards.

Made in March, 2018.

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Leftovers Can Be So Useful

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Yes. I have a box of cast-offs or maybe just little items that need a home, and it provides me with so much good material inspiration. I like the serendipity of digging through it and getting an idea.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I have always done better when I have something to cue me or prompt me and collage is the queen of improvisation and related inspiration, I think.

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I was able to take the good parts and use them and the mess-up section – in the trash. Thank goodness for collage, it gives these odds and ends a place to go.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s