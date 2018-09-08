Garden Theme

First there is a wild colorful garden. Then there is the man who walks through it in a dark mood. The garden will go back to being wild and colorful when he leaves, and he will take a little of that with him, too, and feel cheered up.
There, I have made a little story out of these two postcards made in March 2018.
A little bit of this and that and Whala…amazing images. I do like your story scenario.
I love them both – the colours are wonderful…
Thank you. I liked the idea of a dark mood lifting in the garden, because I feel that way myself very often. Just getting outside can cheer me up no matter what.
Thank you!