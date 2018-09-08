Garden Theme

4 Replies

First there is a wild colorful garden. Then there is the man who walks through it in a dark mood. The garden will go back to being wild and colorful when he leaves, and he will take a little of that with him, too, and feel cheered up.

There, I have made a little story out of these two postcards made in March 2018.

4 thoughts on “Garden Theme

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I liked the idea of a dark mood lifting in the garden, because I feel that way myself very often. Just getting outside can cheer me up no matter what.

