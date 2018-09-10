Weird Heads

These artist trading cards were made in May, 2018. I used India ink to pick out shapes in the random-painted backgrounds and ended up with…weird heads.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    The ever-inspiring – painted random blobs – do their job again! I liked how these turned out and it was all because of the push the random shapes gave me.

