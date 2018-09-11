Terra Cotta Sgraffito #1

Here are some more sgraffito tiles – this time in terra cotta with the Velvet Jet Black underglaze.

Once again, I apologize for the photos’ quality. I can’t seem to get good pictures of these tiles. They really do look better in person.

  1. agnesashe

    Fabulous and lively. I know that sgraffito was big for the Italian Renaissance, but your work immediately makes me think of the painted amphorae from Ancient Greece – it has a similar quality to some of the examples of the black-figured amphorae in the British Museum I’ve seen. It’s the colours I think, the terra cotta and black combined with the expression of movement that your figures display.

